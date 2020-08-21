Bruno Tonioli to have reduced involvement in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Travel restrictions have forced a rethink on his involvement with the show.

“I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can’t wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I’m excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!” – Bruno Tonioli

The 64-year-old normally splits his time between the US and the UK as a judge on both Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, but Covid-19 travel restrictions mean he won’t be able to do that this year.

He is currently in LA preparing for his judging role on this year’s DWTS, however Strictly bosses have worked things out for him to be ‘involved remotely in the Sunday night results show each week’.

Bruno’s presence on Strictly will increase towards the end of the series once its US counterpart has wrapped, with the Beeb noting that there are plans for him to make a “grand return” to the show full time at that point.

“Vivacious, flamboyant and rambunctious, Bruno Tonioli’s infectious energy has delighted Strictly audiences for seventeen series. Whilst circumstances have meant that Bruno is currently in Los Angeles, he’s determined to be part of the Strictly series this year.” – BBC Press Office

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly Come Dancing said she is “overjoyed” at the plans, adding that Tonioli’s “passion and enthusiasm are such a big part of the show.”