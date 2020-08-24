The A Word spin-off for BBC One

BBC One has commissioned a new series focusing on Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy), the well-loved characters from The A Word.

“Ralph And Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen. Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.” – Peter Bowker

Ralph And Katie will be written by Peter Bowker alongside new and emerging disabled writers continuing the story of Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy), who are embarking on the biggest adventure of their lives.

Ralph and Katie have just had the wedding of the year… so what happens next?

The six-part series tracks their first year of married life, with each 30 minute instalment featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome.

“After three series of The A Word, we are so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show and by the team of talented writers that Pete and his team are assembling to bring this new chapter in Ralph and Katie’s relationship to life.” – Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama

Gordy said it was “great to be able to take the character of Katie forward” while Carol Boys of the Down’s Syndrome Association said “I’m so pleased Leon and Sarah, two marvellous actors, are getting this well-deserved opportunity to play the central characters in a BBC drama.”

Ralph And Katie will be co-produced by ITV Studios and Keshet Productions in association with Tiger Aspect,