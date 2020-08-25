ITV drama Viewpoint begins filming in Manchester with Noel Clarke leading the cast

Noel Clarke leads the cast of new Tiger Aspect Productions drama for ITV, Viewpoint.

Noel Clarke (Bulletproof, Star Trek Into Darkness) leads an all-star cast in the brand new Tiger Aspect drama series Viewpoint for ITV, in association with Unstoppable Film and Television.

Based on an idea by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, who has co-created the series with Ed Whitmore, Viewpoint follows a police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

Clarke plays surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach (No Offence, Black Mirror). Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman, played by Amy Wren (Tutankhamun, The Last Kingdom); the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan, played by Fehinti Balogun (Informer, January 22nd).

Joining the cast are Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, Coronation Street), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall, Unforgotten), Sarah Niles (Trust Me, Catastrophe), Shannon Murray (Get Even, EastEnders), Phil Davis (Whitechapel, Poldark) Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star, Pennyworth), Dominic Allburn (Jack Irish: Dead Point, Between Two Worlds), Marcus Garvey (Broadchurch, Last Tango in Halifax), Carlyss Peer (The Feed) and Erin Shanagher (The Bay).

ITV describe the drama series as a ‘contemporary, character-driven mystery’, adding it’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime.

“Harry and Ed have crafted a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the spotlight on the observer rather than the observed. With the incredible Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach leading the cast, we are extremely excited to be back in production.” – Lucy Bedford, Head of Drama at Tiger Aspect

Viewpoint is the first ITV drama to begin filming since all UK production went into lockdown due to Coronavirus.

Filming will take place at Space Studios in Manchester and numerous locations across the city, many of which will be facilitated by Screen Manchester, Manchester’s Film Office.