STV to produce Channel 4 Covid documentary

STV Studios (previously STV Productions) has been commissioned by Channel 4 to produce a frank and thought-provoking Specialist Factual Investigation, Is COVID Racist?

“The high percentage of BAME frontline workers in the NHS who have died from Covid is a shocking stat. And we don’t really know why. With Dr Ronx’s medical background, they are the perfect person to investigate the reasons behind these shocking statistics but also to tell the stories of those who have lost their lives and the impact it has had on those around them.” -Harjeet Chhokar, Commissioning Editor, Factual

Authored and presented by Dr Ronx, an A&E Doctor in East London, the film explores why Covid-19 has killed more people of colour from our NHS frontline; and what the statistics can reveal about the structural failings at the heart of our society.

Part tribute and part investigation, Dr Ronx will interrogate the possible causes, expose truths about health and race inequality in the UK, demand answers and reveal solutions about what can be done to fix this deadly problem.

Is COVID Racist? has been commissioned by Harjeet Chhokar, Commissioning Editor, Factual and Fozia Khan, Commissioning Editor, Documentaries for Channel 4. Executive Producers are Craig Hunter and Lucy Hazzard, the Producer/Director is John Deol and Assistant Producer is Nikita Punia.

“It’s essential that we understand why a disproportionate number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people have died as a result of Covid-19. Never has it been more crucial to understand the reasons why this tragic disparity exists, and Dr Ronx is uniquely placed to bring this issue to light for Channel 4.”- Craig Hunter, Creative Director, Factual, for STV Studios

The film is due for transmission in winter 2020.