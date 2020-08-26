Third series of classic car auction show Bangers and Cash to air on UKTV

The show returns to Yesterday in October with the news two further series have also been commissioned.

“I’m thrilled there will continue to be new episodes of Bangers & Cash in the Yesterday schedule. Air TV do a wonderful job at presenting the Mathewsons’ love for classic cars. We don’t often commission such a large number of episodes, especially before the latest series has even aired, but this commitment just goes to show how much we at Yesterday, and our viewers, love this series.” – Yesterday’s Gerald Casey

UKTV has commissioned two further series of Yorkshire-based observational documentary series, Bangers & Cash for leading factual channel, Yesterday. The third series begins on Yesterday in October, taking the total series order to five. Each series comprises of ten episodes, to fit an hour-long slot.

The charming UKTV Original follows the Mathewsons, a charismatic dynasty of classic car auctioneers led by Derek Mathewson, as they discover all manner of forgotten motors and memorabilia, offering them to the public at auction from their HQ in the quintessentially British village of Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire.

“I’m really pleased to be working with Air TV and the marvellous Mathewsons – the array of vehicles they have coming through their gates with fascinating stories is incredible.” – UKTV Commissioning Editor, Kirsty Hanson

The second series of Bangers & Cash, launched on Yesterday in Feb 2020, achieved a series average of 392k and 2.0% share, growing the first series which premiered at 341k. The final episode of the 10-part series drew an audience of 519k, making it the most watched factual programme on Yesterday since 2012.

The new third series starting on Yesterday in October sees the Mathewsons as busy as ever, finding and auctioning some of the most interesting cars in British automotive history, including a mighty Jensen Interceptor, a rare Aston Martin DB6 and a trio of fabulous Ford Capris. All episodes will also be available to catch-up on demand on UKTV Play.

Bangers & Cash is produced by Air TV.