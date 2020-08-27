Greg Davies to star in BBC One sitcom The Cleaner

BBC One confirms The Cleaner, a new comedy series from Studio Hamburg UK, written by Greg Davies.

“Greg has done a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK audience. Wicky is a thoroughly decent everyman whose differing work situation each week brims with comic flourishes and opportunities to test his moral fibre. As with Ghosts and The Goes Wrong Show we’re keen to back distinctive ideas that play with form and tone for a mainstream BBC One audience and take the sitcom in to unexpected new settings.” – Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller Comedy, BBC

As well as writing the scripts, Davies takes on the lead role of Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead in the six-part sitcom.

Wicky works for Shropshire-based cleaning contractors Lausen and is usually found, together with his baby-blue pickup truck, at crime scenes after the police have concluded their detective work.

While carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people: from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, Wicky sometimes gossips more than he cleans.

“As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he’s not laughing now is he?!* “*sadly, he’s dead. “I’m thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC One and can’t wait to get cleaning.”

The Cleaner is based on the long-running German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner) created by Ingrid Lausund and produced by subsidies of the Studio Hamburg Production Group.

The Beeb will reveal broadcast details for the sitcom in due course.