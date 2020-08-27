Vera to begin filming eleventh series in Northumberland

Brenda Blethyn will return to the role of DCI Vera Stanhope for six emotionally compelling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

Two of the six feature length episodes will be produced between sometime this autumn and Christmas. ITV will air these episodes in 2021 while the remainder of the series’ order – filmed from spring 2021 – will air in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera. The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra COVID precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.” – Brenda Blethyn

The eleventh series opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument. DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) questions how a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously.

The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Does that have anything to do with what happened to him? As Vera probes further into the victim’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over.

The returning cast includes Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams.

“In the wake of the pandemic I’m especially thrilled to announce the return of Vera. Like many productions we had to postpone filming back in March and simultaneously begin working on a plan as to how we could bring the series back. The brilliant thing about drama production is the creativity, innovation and drive that is present in all who work in it, both in front of and behind the camera. “Vera is coming back stronger than ever with six new episodes, and whilst we will be following COVID protocols that will keep everyone safe; the work environment will be just as creative allowing everyone to deliver their best work.” – Phil Hunter, Executive Producer

Made by Silverprint Pictures, part of ITV Studios, series eleven will be produced by Will Nicholson while Executive Producer Phil Hunter returns for his fifth consecutive series. Director Paul Gay and writer Paul Logue also return to the production and will be working on the first feature length episode.