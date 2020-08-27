ITV confirms filming location for I’m A Celebrity 2020

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

With views of the beautiful Welsh countryside, Gwrych castle is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

“I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.” – Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust

I’m A Celebrity is usually filmed in Australia, however the coronavirus pandemic has seen widespread disruption to television production. The show was launched in 2002 and sees celebrities struggle to survive in a jungle setting, taking on fearsome viewer-voted trials to win food for each other.

Each year’s cast is whittled down by public vote, which replaces the trial vote mid-series, until the last personality standing is crowned the King or Queen of the jungle. Ant & Dec present humorous links throughout each episode, instruct the celebrities during trials, and interview them as they leave.

The UK-based series won’t deviate much from that, except the famous faces will be competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead. This marks the 20th series of the hit show and a one-off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate all the very best moments of the show’s stellar 19 year history.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome such a large production to Wales, offering a chance to showcase a spectacular part of our country to significant audiences across the UK. We’re looking forward to working with the team on this production and hope to use this opportunity to show some of what North Wales has to offer.” – Lord Elis-Thomas, The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “While there will be plenty of changes as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we’re excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series.”