ESPN Player to broadcast 2020-21 College Football Season

The streaming service is home of College Football fans across EMEA.

“Our highly acclaimed and award-winning weekly pre-game show, ESPN College Gameday, will also be available throughout the season, capturing the energy, excitement, atmosphere and insight from the biggest games. Televised every Saturday at 2pm (UK time), College Gameday is ESPN’s flagship show for college football and is hosted live each week from the site of one of the week’s top games. The first episode of the season will air on Saturday live from Disney World in Florida.” – ESPN

ESPN Player will bring subscribers the much-anticipated start of the 2020-21 college football beginning this weekend at 2am BST on Sunday 30th August with the seventh annual Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, as Austin Peay and Central Arkansas play in the Week 0 showcase. The streaming service will bring coverage of the 2020 NCAA College Football season to fans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch college football games live and on-demand on desktop, iPad and mobile. A slate of games follows the Week 0 showcase with the Week 1 schedule featuring four Labor Day Weekend games on ESPN Player, highlighted by Monday’s BYU-Navy matchup from Annapolis (1am BST on Tuesday 8 September).

ESPN Player will also have a busy Saturday of showdowns on September 5th, including Eastern Kentucky at Marshall (6pm BST), SMU at Texas State (9:30pm BST) and Arkansas State at Memphis (1am BST on Sunday 6th September).

With much of the usual fall college football schedule hit by COVID, ESPN Player will show all the big conferences throughout the 2020-21 season from the fall kick-off through to the National Championship game scheduled for 11 January 2021 and the spring programmes including the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences.

To decide who will participate in the January 2021 national play-offs, the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee will release its final rankings of the 2020-21 season on Sunday, December 20. The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semi-finals on Friday, January 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, all exclusively available live and on-demand on ESPN Player.

Alongside the live action, ESPN Player has a range of College Football documentaries including, Greatest Ever: The 2018 Clemson Tigers which looks into how Clemson won the title, becoming the first team in major college football history to amass a 15-0 record following decisive victories over Notre Dame (30-3) and Alabama (44-16) in the College Football Playoff. The 30-minute special follows Clemson’s journey through the College Football Playoff Semifinal and Championship games with never before seen footage and interviews with coaching staff.

All Access: Louisville Football is an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into first-year head coach Scott Satterfield’s Louisville football team, he and his staff go beyond the X’s and O’s to create a winning culture and family atmosphere to revive the proud football program.

The Bowden Dynasty is a feature-length documentary film that explores the life and times of Bobby Bowden, the legendary coach with a team of loyal assistants and players who fought against all odds and countless obstacles to collect two national championships and an unprecedented 14 straight top 5 finishes at Florida State.

On Saturday 29th August, the ACC Network will celebrate Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s dynamic football career with a four-game marathon from his collegiate years at Louisville. The ACC Legends: Lamar Jackson line-up will feature more than 12 consecutive hours of classic Jackson performances and content beginning at 4.30pm BST on ESPN Player.