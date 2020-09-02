Channel 4 relaunches The Steph Show with new name

Steph McGovern is returning to Channel 4 with Steph’s Packed Lunch.

The consumer journalist previously fronted The Steph Show for Channel 4 whilst in lockdown.

The series was originally set to launch from glamorous studios in Leeds with a water-view backdrop, but instead due to Covid-19 the production aired live from her own living room. The show was a ratings misfire but Channel 4 put the sudden decision to stop it down to it having ‘stretched the patience of Steph’s neighbours too far’ noting it would return later in the year from its intended location.

While Steph is indeed set to return to Channel 4 the programme has, perhaps in an attempt to distance it from its flop predecessor, been renamed Steph’s Packed Lunch. It will feature celebrity guests, food items, intriguing real-life features and a mix of the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news making the headlines.

Steph’s Packed Lunch will also feature a studio audience from different communities who will be involved in all aspects of the show, from reviewing the day’s news to chatting to celeb guests.

“This is one Packed Lunch of a show, full to the brim with loads of great items, people and food. We’re going to have loads of fun and bring the nation positive vibes in the middle of the day, all from our fancy new studio in Leeds. Thinking about it all is making me hungry to get started!” – Steph McGovern

Actress and presenter Gemma Atkinson, rapper Lady Leshurr and TV and radio presenter Vogue Williams will be joining Steph in the studio each week to reveal what is getting the viewers at home talking.

During the first few weeks of the series, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will take viewers behind the scenes of auditions for dancers for her new tour, while best-selling author Giovanna Fletcher presents a look at the rise in home births. The launch line-up also includes football pundit Chris Kamara who will be taking a sideways look at the day’s news in ‘One O’Clock Views’.

In the kitchen, a host of top chefs will be rustling up delicious lunchtime treats, including Jack Stein, Dr Rupy Aujla and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite. There will also be medical advice from Dr Helen Lawal and Dr Javid Abdelmoneim.

Steph’s Packed Lunch is produced by Expectation in partnership with West Yorkshire-based Can Can Productions.