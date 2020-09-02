ITV soaps return to six episodes

It’s full steam ahead in Weatherfield this autumn as Coronation Street returns to six episodes a week in the run up to the show’s 60th anniversary. Fellow ITV saga Emmerdale will also be back in full force this autumn.

From September, 14th viewers will once more be able to catch up with all the drama on the cobbles in a double bill of episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And that drama is only set to amplify in the coming months as Coronation Street approaches its 60th anniversary on December 9th.

A series of explosive storylines will see David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) fighting to rekindle their lost love, Daniel’s (Rob Mallard) confused emotional connection to sex worker Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) deepen, an epic feud between Abi (Sally Carman) and Debbie (Sue Devaney) begins, while Peter’s (Chris Gascoyne) involvement in Abi’s dark past will bring trouble to his own door with Carla (Alison King).

Leanne (Jane Danson) will take on the world as she fights to save her son Oliver, however a face from Nick’s (Ben Price) past threatens his future when Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) returns to Weatherfield.

Natasha isn’t the only face returning to the street, Todd Grimshaw’s (Gareth Pierce) return spells more heartache for Eileen (Sue Cleaver) and plants a bomb under Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Paul (Peter Ash). But it’s not all heartache for Eileen when a new arrival puts a spring in her step!

“The amount of work that has gone into keeping Coronation Street on the air, and getting it back to six episodes a week, has been staggering. I am so proud of the tireless efforts of everyone behind the scenes and onscreen. We have been energised and motivated by the nearly 60 years of heritage behind the show, and the massively important place it still holds in the Nation’s hearts.” – Iain MacLeod, Coronation Street Producer

Emmerdale will also be returning to six episodes per week from Monday 14th September with ITV teasing that guilt, betrayal and resentment will be central themes in the rural saga this autumn.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) continue to deal with the consequences of bumping off Malone but how long will his corpse remain concealed in the graveyard?

With Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) having chosen a Tate over the Dingles, could a family war erupt? Belle will have to make a decision that could change her life, and those around her, forever.

However, it’s not just the old faces that are causing chaos as Moira’s brother arrives on the scene. The newcomer is set to get pulses racing and cause trouble for some of the show’s most loved characters.