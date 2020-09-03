Charlotte Moore becomes BBC Chief Content Officer

Charlotte Moore becomes BBC Chief Content Officer and joins the BBC Board.

As Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore will be the senior leader for BBC content and audiences across all genres and platforms, with the exception of News and Nations and Regions.

The Beeb have outlined her responsibilities which include:

Television commissioning for all BBC network TV channels and BBC iPlayer

Radio commissioning and production for all ten national radio networks and BBC Sounds

Multi-platform commissioning and production for all children’s and education content

BBC Proms and Orchestras

Charlotte will be the creative and set the strategy for BBC TV, Network Radio, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, across all key genres and platforms. She will lead the Channel and Station Controllers and set an editorial strategy which reflects the diversity of all the BBC’s audiences.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Charlotte Moore to the BBC Board. Charlotte has made a huge success of bringing audiences to our television portfolio – resulting in record breaking figures for iPlayer and ensuring the BBC can reach audiences beyond the critical linear channels. She will do a brilliant job as Chief Content Officer and be an important asset to the BBC Board.” – Sir David Clementi, BBC Chairman

Charlotte joined the Beeb in 2006 as a Commissioning Executive for Documentaries and three years later she was appointed commissioning editor for the genre, overseeing documentaries across all four channels. She spent the early part of 2013 as Acting Controller of BBC Daytime Television before becoming controller of BBC One. Under her leadership, BBC One saw its most successful year in nearly a decade in 2015, with 42 million people tuning in every week. BBC One was the 2015 Channel of the Year and won the most awards at the 2016 Baftas.

In 2016, Charlotte was appointed Controller of TV Channels and iPlayer, where she was the creative, editorial and strategic lead for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, ensuring the channels work in a complementary way while enhancing their distinctive positioning. In July 2016, she became Director, BBC Content and Controller of BBC One taking on responsibility for the creative vision across the portfolio of channels, BBC iPlayer and genres and oversight of BBC Sport.

Prior to joining the corporation, she was Director of Contemporary Factual at IWC Media focusing on high-profile contemporary narrative documentaries and series for all the major UK channels, including BBC Two’s landmark series Stephen Fry: The Secret Life Of A Manic Depressive.