Doc Martin to end after tenth series

The production team behind the hugely successful ITV drama Doc Martin have confirmed the next series, which begins filming in 2021, will be the final instalment in the life of the grumpy Cornish GP.

Series 10 will begin filming in the spring of 2021 with the drama then airing on ITV later that year.

Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite on behalf of production company, Buffalo Pictures, said that they feel ‘the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn’ and that they would like fans to view the final series ‘as a celebration of the character who has struck a chord with millions of viewers’.

“We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time. However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.” – Martin Clunes and Philippa Braithwaite

In spite of his cantankerous bed side manner, Clunes’ Doc Martin has won legions of fans in the UK and around the world for his incisive diagnoses and medical excellence as he treats patients in the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn where he spent holidays as a child.

His on-off love affair and eventual marriage to Louisa, played by long standing co-star Caroline Catz, created rare tender moments between the two characters as Martin often found it difficult to reveal his true feelings for her.

“I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years. I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.” – Polly Hill, ITV Drama Chief

The comedy drama was created by acclaimed screenwriter Dominic Minghella and has been airing on ITV to good viewing figures since 2004.

Actors to have featured regularly in the series include Eileen Atkins, as Martin’s aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as local businessman Bert Large, Joe Absolom, as Bert’s son Al, Selina Cadell as pharmacist Sally Tishell, John Marquez as policeman, Joe Penhale, and Jessica Ransom as Martin Ellingham’s surgery receptionist, Morwenna Newcross.

The series is executive produced by Mark Crowdy and produced by Buffalo Pictures.