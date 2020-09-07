Cookery dating show for ITV2

ITV2 has commissioned a brand-new cookery dating show – Love Bites.

Three suitors will battle it out to win a date by each cooking a three-course meal, using the same ingredients.

“Love Bites has arrived! An exciting fusion of food and flirtation that is sure to delight our ITV2 audience this autumn.” – Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, ITV

The plucky trio will cook side by side in the Love Bites kitchen for the single foodie, who’ll then choose one of them for a date based on their gastronomic efforts.

Culinary skills will be put to the test in the pursuit of love, but who will have what it takes to cook up a storm and bag themselves the top spot, and most importantly a date with the singleton.

Love Bites is produced by Ricochet, a Warner Bros subsidiary based in Brighton.

“We’re really excited by this super-simple, super-fun format – all the elements of romance and cooking that we know the audience loves, served up with a big dollop of ITV2 playfulness” – Kate Thorogood, Ricochet Creative Director

ITV2 has ordered 30 sixty-minute episodes of the show.