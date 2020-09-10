Richard Osman’s House Of Games goes primetime

BBC One has commissioned Richard Osman’s House of Games Night.

As with the BBC Two series, each week a group of four celebrities go toe to toe in testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining games.

Jennifer Saunders, Jermaine Jenas, Roisin Conaty and Jason Manford will play in the BBC One primetime run, hoping to take home the coveted House Of Games trophy.

The series includes all the favourite, funny games from the BBC Two series, with the addition of some new items for the prime time shows, including the appearance of a house band and some special guests.

As ever, all of the games are rooted in general knowledge and can be played along at home by viewers.

“I’m very much looking forward to bringing the show to primetime on BBC One. We’ve got some great celebrity guests lined up, and on top of our regular games we’ve also got a few new surprises in store.” – Richard Osman

Fronted by Osman who’s familiar to BBC viewers for his role co-hosting Pointless, the format has been a hit for BBC Two but hit new heights during lockdown with one edition of the third series pulling in 1.8m viewers.

The BBC Two version, which is set to return in the autumn, is currently being repeated on the Dave channel.

“House of Games has gone from strength to strength on BBC Two, and so I’m delighted that we will be able to bring loyal fans an extra dose of funny quizzing for primetime on BBC One.” – Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak

Richard Osman’s House of Games Night is made by Remarkable, a Banijay Company.