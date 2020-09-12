Katie Piper joins Songs of Praise

Katie Piper has joined the presenting line-up of BBC One’s long-running religious programme Songs Of Praise.

Katie first appeared on Songs Of Praise as a contributor with her mum, Diane, in a special Mother’s Day edition in March, where she shared her experience of finding faith.

Katie said that she is “thrilled” to have been asked to join the programme as a presenter.

“I am really looking forward to meeting so many different people through the show and hearing their inspiring and uplifting stories.” – Katie Piper

She will make her first appearance as a feature presenter will be in the series Harvest edition which transmits on Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 1.15pm on BBC One.

Katie is a best-selling author, inspirational speaker, television presenter and charity campaigner. She was left disfigured after being attacked with sulphuric acid in North London in 2008, the perp was jailed for 12 years whilst Katie’s deranged ex-boyfriend who had ordered the attack was sentenced to a minimum of 16.

“Katie is a fantastic addition to the Songs Of Praise team,” noted BBC Commissioning Editor Daisy Scalchi. “She becomes part of an extraordinary line up of presenting talent on this flagship BBC series, which goes from strength to strength as it approaches its 60th anniversary.”

The announcement comes after a hugely successful six months of the year-round programme, which has seen its audiences increase during the pandemic.

“When we first filmed with Katie we heard her eloquently express her faith and the important role it played at a difficult time of her life. She brings empathy and a natural way of speaking to people and we look forward to her being part of the Songs Of Praise family of Christian presenters.” – Matthew Napier, Series Producer

Songs Of Praise is produced by Avanti Media and Nine Lives Media.