Gordon Ramsay to host new BBC One game show

The fiery chef is to host Bank Balance for the Beeb.

Ramsay is best known as the host of Kitchen Nightmares and Hells Kitchen

“Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host.” – Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning

Devised and produced by Studio Ramsay, the show is described as a ‘high-stakes, high-pressure game show’ which sees contestants’ poise, precision, knowledge and nerve put to the test.

Can participants succeed in building themselves a fortune – or will it come crashing down in an instant?

“This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance. “I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!” – Gordon Ramsay

Filming will begin on the primetime commission later this year.