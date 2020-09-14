Britbox arrives on 4K ready Freesat boxes

Freesat, the UK’s free to air satellite TV platform, has today announced an addition to its portfolio of apps on its new 4K ready TV boxes, with the launch of digital video subscription service, BritBox UK.

“2020 has been a huge year for Freesat with the release of our new set top boxes and the welcoming of new content partners to the platform. The launch of BritBox promises even greater programming choice and we cannot wait to bring its mix of the best of British TV to our customers as we’re sure that it will resonate significantly with them. In these stressful times, Freesat is always focused on delivering the best and most engaging content for viewers. We know that they will really appreciate access to such a comprehensive range of shows, as well as being able to embrace all the original commissions that BritBox has planned over the coming months.” – Alistair Thom, CEO of Freesat

Created by the BBC and ITV and featuring all the most talked about and award-winning British dramas, comedies, films and documentaries from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5; BritBox allows viewers to access all of their favourite British programmes in one place and ad free.

Highlights joining the service in September include the addition of the first twenty five films from the FilmFour collection, as well as a selection of thought-provoking crime documentaries alongside both series of Happy Valley. Reality fans can binge three more seasons of Made in Chelsea, while there is some classic sci-fi in the shape of Blake’s 7 and two big screen spin-offs from Doctor Who with Doctor Who and the Daleks and Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150AD, which are joining the existing ‘Out of this World’ collection.

Sitting alongside episodes of vintage favourite, The Avengers, there is also new drama to look forward to with thrilling World War Two saga, The Singapore Grip. All episodes will be made available to stream on BritBox after the broadcast of the first episode on ITV.

And finally, the autumn will also include a special treat for fans of cutting-edge comedy with the return of one of the most iconic satirical shows ever produced. The new series of Spitting Image will be BritBox’s first original commission and promises some outrageous new celebrity puppets to provide a uniquely British take on current affairs.