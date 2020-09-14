Big Zuu returns to UKTV with more Big Eats

Big Zuu fires up the food truck to serve a new series and two specials to Dave.

“I’m so happy we’re able to bring back Big Eats for a series two. I feel like the first season was received so well and we managed to build a cult following of people who really loved all the different aspects of the programme. You can expect the same jokes and amazing food on series two just bigger and better in every way. Me, Tubsey and Hyder can’t wait to start filming!” – Big Zuu

Following the hit debut series, Big Zuu’s Big Eats has been recommissioned for a second ten-part series and two specials for UKTV’s award-winning entertainment channel Dave. Produced by Boom, part of ITV Studios, TV chef and grime artist Big Zuu will return with school friends Tubsey and Hyder as they fire up their trusty food truck to cook for some of entertainment’s biggest names.

Not content with just cooking for comics, the second series will see Zuu and friends also cook for some of the biggest names in music, sport and television. Two special episodes will air later this year including a Music Special and a Comic’s Christmas episode. In Comic’s Christmas, Zuu finally lets Tubsey and Hyder meet some of the comics from series one, all back for a fine festive feast. The second special will see Zuu and the boys cook for some of the biggest names in music, including Loyle Carner, JME and Julie Adenuga as they dish up their dream Christmas meals.

The first series was devoured by 16-34’s as they watched Big Zuu prepare mouth-watering, made-to-order dishes for the likes of Jimmy Carr, London Hughes, Josh Widdicombe and Jamali Maddix. Across its premiere run, the series averaged an outstanding 16-34 profile of 55% – one of the strongest ever 16-34 profiles of a UKTV Original on Dave. To date, the show has reached over 2.2m individuals (4+) and over half a million 16-34s (526k).