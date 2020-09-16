Goldfinch launches new talent management venture

UK-based film financier and production company Goldfinch has launched The Koop.

The Koop is a talent management agency aimed at cross-pollinating artists between the creative worlds of Film & TV and Brand-Funded short form content.

It looks to provide a central hub for creatives to have their concept realised and developed, from inception through to the finished product. Sitting within the Goldfinch Group, The Koop also benefits from Goldfinch’s experience, network and resources as a leading indie Film & TV financier and producer.

The Koop has brought in established commercials producer Jacob Kamara as Commercials Partner, whose focus is on brand-funded creative talent and production. The commercial division is currently looking after an active and growing roster of Makeup Artists, Hairstylists, Photographers, Wardrobe Stylists, Production Designers, DOP’s, Producers and Directors working across a client list including Selfridges, Amazon, M&S, Charlotte Tilbury, Douglas Cosmetics and a host of publications.

Will Ralston joins as Literary Partner. Ralston’s company Selectors and Goldfinch have a long-standing relationship working together on music artists and finding long-form stories through their network of journalists and writers.

The Koop’s umbrella will also encompass Goldfinch’s First Flights Management, whose founders Nick Sadlerand Keith Kehoe will continue to support the development of emerging feature directors, writers and producers.

“The Koop fits perfectly within our group – we have already been informally doing this for years, but felt it was time to put a structure around it. Offering what we can through finance, production, distribution and now management really is unique and valuable in the increasingly fragmented market of representation.” – Phil McKenzie, Goldfinch Chief Operating Officer

“We will continue to look at bringing other creative groups under The KOOP umbrella, allowing for Goldfinch resources to be shared for mutual benefit,” added McKenzie.