ITV thriller Too Close to principally star Emily Watson and Denise Gough

Award-winning actresses Emily Watson and Denise Gough have commenced filming Too Close for ITV.

The psychological mini series focuses on the compelling and dangerous relationship between forensic psychiatrist Doctor Emma Robertson (Emily Watson) and detainee Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough), who claims to have no recollection of the heinous crime she stands accused of.

Having worked with her fair share of high-security patients, Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

Emma attempts to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones (Thalissa Teixeira), which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead.

Filmed on location in London, Emily, Denise and Thalissa will be joined by James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

Too Close is a three-part drama based on the novel of the same title published under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels. The series is written by author and actress Clara Salaman and produced by Snowed-In Productions.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we’re finally shooting Too Close. We’ve assembled such a talented cast and crew for Clara Salaman’s brilliantly compelling and gripping adaption of her novel and we’re so excited to be working with Polly Hill at ITV. We can’t wait to get started.” – Ruth Kenley-Letts, Snowed-In Productions Chief Executive

Watson’s previous credits include Chernobyl, Apple Tree Yard and Appropriate Adult, while Gough is a two-time Olivier Award winner for her roles in People, Places and Things (2016) and Angels in America (2018).