Channel 4 commissions crime thriller Before We Die starring Lesley Sharp

Channel 4 has commissioned six-part crime thriller, Before We Die, starring Lesley Sharp, Vincent Regan and Patrick Gibson, from newly formed production company, Eagle Eye Drama.

Lesley Sharp heads up the cast as detective Hannah Laing who becomes deeply conflicted when she discovers that her son is playing a crucial role as an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation.

Patrick Gibson plays the role of Hannah’s mixed-up son, Christian, while Croatian actor Toni Gojanović will take on the role of Davor Mimica the leader of the criminal gang.

Vincent Regan stars as Billy Murdoch, a non-conformist investigator, who is seconded to Hannah’s unit to advise on Eastern European drug gangs.

“Every episode of Before We Die is a rollercoaster of excitement – and I’m so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to Channel 4. It’s a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration.” – Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama

Based on the hit Swedish series of the same name, Before We Die is set in Bristol and is Eagle Eye’s second drama commission.

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer and CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, described the series as a “nail-biting crime thriller; the compelling emotional story of a mother and son’s dysfunctional relationship, beautifully juxtaposed against the close-knit ties of the crime family they are trying to bring to justice.”

Before We Die will be filmed in Bristol and Belgium during Autumn/Winter 2020.