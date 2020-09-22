Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks to star in Sky One comedy Bloods

Sky original comedy Bloods begins filming in London.

“I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.” – Jane Horrocks

Bloods, for Sky One, has gone this week into production. The comedy stars Truthseekers actor Samson Kayo and no stranger to Sky One comedy Jane Horrocks who was a regular fixture in their supermarket sitcom Trollied.

This latest offering follows a pair of seemingly mismatched paramedics and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service. Made for Sky by Roughcut TV the production will air on Sky One and NOW TV in 2021.

Joining Kayo and Horrocks for emergency callouts, the ensemble paramedic cast will include; Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Kevin Garry and Aasiya Shah to name only a few.

The six-part Sky original is shot on location in South London and follows tough-acting loner Maleek (Kayo) and his over-friendly divorcee paramedic colleague Wendy (Horrocks). Their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support.

Each 30-minute episode will bring humorous relief to the world and characters of the paramedic service and recognises the talent of those who put their own lives at risk in an emergency to help keep us safe and healthy.