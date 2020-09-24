Chocolatier Paul A Young supports Sony Movies Christmas launch

Ever wished it could be Christmas all day, every day? Sony Movies Christmas and master chocolatier, Paul A Young, are teaming up to make your Yuletide dreams come true.

The festive free-to-air movie channel is devoted to bringing Christmas themed films all day, every day from Thursday 24th September (on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303) right the way through to January. And to celebrate, one of London’s top chocolatiers, Paul A Young, (www.paulayoung.co.uk) is launching limited-edition pigs in blankets flavoured chocolates to celebrate the early festive cheer.

The vegan-friendly, limited-edition pigs in blankets chocolates are created using a smoky 75% Papua New Guinea chocolate for the shell. The filling is a ganache created to celebrate the herbs and spices used in chipolata sausages – thyme and sage.

The other spices included black garlic, ginger, salt and pepper. There’s also a touch of Marmite for tang and to replicate the meaty favour and then natural smoked water for the smoked bacon flavour.

“It’s very exciting as a chocolatier to have the opportunity to create unique and stand out products that will spark so much conversation and joy. Creating the pigs in blankets Chocolates has been one of the most enjoyable product development projects I’ve had to work on. It’s exactly what I enjoy, creating a unique inspiring chocolate to taste like sausage and bacon and to be vegan friendly. Using Papua New Guinea couverture from British chocolate producer Firetree allowed me to enhance its already smoky character and add an aromatic ganache with all the flavours of herbs and spices. It’s the perfect festive chocolate!” – Paul A Young

Sony Movies Christmas is showing a full schedule of delights to get you in the festive mood, including:

• Exclusive UK Premieres such as A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, and The Christmas Cabin

• Free to Air newbies A Christmas Eve Miracle, Christmas Cruise, Lucky Christmas, The Christmas Contract, and Magic Stocking

• Themed weekends such as Christmas Comedies, Naughty vs. Nice, Wicked Christmas, Singing for Christmas and many more!

The limited edition pigs in blankets flavoured chocs will be available from Paul A Young for one month, costing £18,60.

Sony Movies Christmas channel is, from today, available all day, every day on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.