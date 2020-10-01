Helen Flanagan launches Lingerie Edit with Pour Moi

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has collaborated with lingerie brand Pour Moi on a beautiful edit, designed to give your lingerie draw a new-season pick me up.

From curve-boosting bras to decadent loungewear, Helen’s hand-picked collection is designed to help you shine with body positivity this autumn.

“I want lingerie and nightwear that makes me feel beautiful, empowered and glamorous,” she said. “My Pour Moi Edit does exactly that. I’ve shopped with Pour Moi for so many years. I love the support the lingerie gives me and the fact they’re always so pretty with a nice, feminine shape. So I was really excited when Pour Moi asked me to pick out my favourite pieces from their autumn collection to create my very own Edit!”

Pour Moi is also super excited by Helen’s news that she’s pregnant with her third child. And, as befitting an excited mum-to-be, Helen has included two beautiful maternity bras in her carefully curated selection.

Pour Moi also loves the fact that the newly pregnant mum-of-two refuses to retouch any of her photos so she can be a good role model to her daughters.

“We asked Helen to pick her favourite Pour Moi pieces from our new autumn collection for her very own Edit and she did not disappoint! We often shoot with curvy sized models and it’s great that Helen is highlighting the fact that we design styles for every body, no matter what their shape or size.” – Michael Thomson, Founder of Pour Moi

The actress joined the cast of Coronation Street to play Sally and Kevin’s daughter Rosie Webster in 2000.

Rosie, having become a model, left Weatherfield to star in a reality TV Show in February 2012, with the character returning in February 2016 through until April 2018 when Helen left the soap to have her second baby.

Her fiancé, Scott Sinclair, is a professional footballer who currently plays for Preston North End. The couple have two children Matilda, five, and two-year-old Delilah.