Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need returns

Programme’s presenting team encourages the British public to get rambling as the Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need returns for another year.

Countryfile has announced the return of the its Ramble for BBC Children in Need.

This year the Covid-safe ramble challenges will take place across the nations and regions on 10th and 11th October, and will be filmed for a special programme to be aired on 1st November.

“It’s great to be to be teaming up with the Countryfile team once again. We are encouraging the nation to support the charity and get safely rambling across the UK. Taking part in a sponsored walk or hike with friends and family, really does make a difference to the children and young people we support. Together we can continue to be there for those who need us most, especially in these most challenging of times.” – Tommy Nagra, Director of Content for BBC Children in Need

Unlike previous years, the presenter-led rambles will be closed to members of the public due to restrictions around Covid-19. However, Countryfile is still calling on the British public to get walking, talking, rambling and ambling for the charity by embarking on their own small, socially-distanced sponsored rambles.

For information on how to get involved and how to ramble safely, visit the Ramble Hub at bbc.co.uk/countryfile

On his ramble, Matt Baker will be located in the Peak District, joined by 16-year-old Harvey who has been supported by Treetops Hospice Care in Derbyshire following the loss of his older brother Ed in 2015. Treetops provides one-to-one support for those affected by bereavement in a non-judgmental space, where Harvey has built confidence and is able to speak honestly.

In Scotland, Anita Rani will be joined by 15-year-old Kim, whose eldest brother Zac has Cystinosis, a life-shortening condition. Kim is currently supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project run by the charity CHAS (Children’s Hospice Across Scotland). The project provides a sibling support group where Kim can relax and talk openly about any worries.

In Wales, Steve Brown will be taking on his own extreme ramble challenge alongside his brothers. Steve’s challenge is inspired by five-year-old Emerson, who has a spinal cord injury caused by a re-occurring arachnoid cyst, and who earlier this year contracted coronavirus. Through BBC Children in Need funding, Back Up – a charity which supports people affected by spinal cord injury across the UK to rebuild confidence – is able to provide residential courses where Emerson can take part in fun outdoor activities and learn vital wheelchair skills to live independently.

In Northern Ireland, Margherita Taylor will be joined by 17-year-old Clara, who has previously dealt with anxiety, and has been supported by Community Intercultural Programme’s Oasis Youth project in County Armagh. Oasis Youth has provided Clara with one-to-one support, and has given her the opportunity to join the project’s leadership programme, where Clara is a role model and supports younger volunteers.

In the Cotswolds, Adam Henson and his sheepdog Peg, will be joined by 11-year-old Rayane and his support dog, Diesel. Rayane, who developed hearing loss at the age of 18 months old, is currently supported by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People in Buckinghamshire; the project provided the family with Diesel to help Rayane feel less isolated and to alert him to important sounds.

Adam will also be supporting, 12-year-old Molly who has Cerebral Palsy – Molly and her disability assistance dog Chess, will be rambling from their home in North Yorkshire, Adam will be checking in with Molly throughout her ramble via video call to offer support and encouragement. Molly is supported by the charity Support Dogs based in South Yorkshire; they trained Chess and matched him with Molly in 2019 – since then he has provided Molly with both the practical support and the confidence to be more independent at home and outside.

Meanwhile, John Craven will be keeping his ramble local in Oxfordshire and also catching up virtually with some of the many rambles put on by individual members of the public across the UK.

“My fellow Countryfile presenters and I can’t wait to get rambling once again for BBC Children in Need. I’m proud to be a part of a show that continues to engage with some truly inspirational children and young people, who have made the Countryfile BBC Children in Need Special a yearly highlight. Thanks to your donations, BBC Children in Need really can make a difference to the lives of children and young people right across the UK.” – John Craven

Since the Countryfile Ramble began in 2015, it has raised more than £7.9million for BBC Children in Need.