BBC launch morning show with Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones

Morning Live will air after BBC Breakfast.

“In what’s been a challenging year for all of us, BBC One’s Morning Live is a response to what viewers have told us about the importance of our live offerings over lockdown, connecting with their real life concerns and offering trustworthy, expert advice as well as optimism and entertainment. We are also really excited to have the opportunity to be introducing some exciting new talent to our fantastic family of presenters and trusted guides.” – Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones are to front the Beeb’s latest attempt at a successful magazine-style morning programme. Morning Live will put audiences at the heart of the conversation, with guests and expert advice.

Each day the hosts Kym and Gethin will be joined by a familiar face from aunty’s daytime and late afternoon presenting family including Dr Xand van Tulleken, Rav Wilding, Anna Haugh, Will Kirk and Sabrina Grant. All come with a wealth of expertise, which will be reflected in that day’s show.

“A brand new daily, topical live series BBC One’s Morning Live launches on BBC Daytime this autumn designed to kick-start the day and reflect the mood of the nation.” – BBC

The programme is described as a ‘lively and entertaining mix of topical content and expert advice.’ It will air after BBC Breakfast at 9:15 am on BBC One and is perfectly placed to reflect and respond to viewers concerns at the start of the day, with The One Show closing the day on BBC One in the evening.

The mix of content aims to both entertain and inform viewers, providing great company. It joins favourites in the schedule such as Crimewatch Roadshow Live and Rip Off Britain and most recently HealthCheck UK Live, Your Money And Your Life and For Love Or Money.

“I’ve always enjoyed morning TV, it’s a great way to start the day (with a cuppa in hand of course). I love nothing more than a good catch up, although this will be on a slightly different scale, more of a daily conversation with our lovely viewers. I think variety is key so I’m really excited to work with Gethin and our fantastic guest presenters to bring the latest in lifestyle, health and consumer concerns.” – Kym Marsh

The BBC over the years has tried several formats in the mornings, with Open Air being the most successful of the 1980s – until ITV launched This Morning. Open Air, hosted by Eammon Holmes focused on television programmes, with news, interviews and viewer opinions. Later ideas included magazine shows such as Daytime Live, Scene Today, a revived Pebble Mill and the most successful of the 1990s Good Morning with Anne and Nick – an almost identical copy of This Morning.

Morning Live will run until Christmas, it aims to take on the ever-popular Lorraine Kelly lifestyle show over on ITV.