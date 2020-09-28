Filming begins on ITV drama Professor T

The drama stars Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour, Emma Naomi and Barney White.

Based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, the six-part crime drama is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University.

As previously announced, Ben Miller (Johnny English, Death in Paradise) is to play the genius OCD criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest, alongside Tony award-winning actress Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) as his colourful but overbearing mother, Adelaide. The cast also includes Emma Naomi as Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers and Barney White as her sidekick Dan Winters.

Further cast includes Andy Gathergood (The Salisbury Poisonings), Sarah Woodward (Quiz, The Pale Horse), Ben Onwukwe (Safe, Marcella, Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey) and Juliet Aubrey (Van der Valk, Snatch).

“Professor T has it all: intriguing murders, dreaming spires, and a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their own fascinating secrets. You don’t have to be a professor of criminal psychology to know the ITV audience will love it.” – Ben Miller

In the opening episode, Jasper finds himself unwillingly caught up acting as an advisor to the police; his interest in crime is purely academic. Diana Tyson (Elizabeth Kate Back) was violently attacked on the university campus where Professor T has tenure. DI Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) suspects that the assault is very similar to one that occurred years beforehand, and, having been a previous student of Professor T’s, she thinks he can help.

Although a valuable contributor to the police force, people that don’t know Jasper very well, struggle with his behaviour. Professor T’s relationship with the world often leads him to daydreams and fantasies about the people around him, and the viewer is privy to these wonderful and quirky sequences.

“Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma. It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.” – Walter Iuzzolino, Executive Producer

Professor T is produced by newly formed production company, Eagle Eye Drama, launched by the same team behind global drama brand Walter Presents.