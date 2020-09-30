An ‘exciting new face’ will join The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Series 12 of the ITVBe show launches next month and will be followed by the Reunion Special this winter.

“After a difficult summer in which everyone’s lives have been affected by COVID-19, we’re excited to see The Real Housewives of Cheshire return to ITVBe whilst reflecting the unprecedented times that we are living in. Seeing the Housewives back on our screens is the escapism we all need right now and we can’t wait to catch up on the latest gossip over the coming weeks.” – Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is to return to bemuse or entertain, depending on your televisual tastes next month. The broadcaster note that the ladies are ‘back and ready to bring even more raucous fun and socially distanced drama to the screen!’

Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová, Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra & Tanya Bardsley will all return for the brand-new series. However, there is a surprise in store for the ladies when they are joined by a bombshell, new housewife, Lystra Adams.

Born in Guyana, South America, Lystra originally moved to the UK at the age of 20 to follow a holiday romance! The model, property investor, entrepreneur and mother to daughter Jasmine – also a model – has been a regular in the Cheshire social scene for years and is finally taking up residence in the Golden Triangle. Lystra is already friends with a number of the Housewives and is a successful investor in the recently established 202 Kitchen, in Manchester.

“Joining The Real Housewives of Cheshire is a dream come true! Being able to join my friends on screen to share the laughter and witness the drama first hand has been eye opening but I’m not shy, I’m ready for anything!” – Lystra Adams

The series will air from October 12th on ITVBe.