Best on the Box choice for Saturday, October 3rd, The Wall.
Wildly unpredictable with heart-stopping jeopardy, The Wall gives and it takes away. The game show returns this evening to BBC One with more colossal wins and heartbreaking losses, this is the show that really can change people’s lives in an instant via the combination of strategy, knowledge and luck.
Tonight, sisters Nichola and Paula from County Antrim face questions and big decisions as they bid to win money for their family’s future. After the sudden loss of their dad last year the sisters are closer than ever and determined to win big to make a dream holiday happen. But with a show with so many twists and turns anything could happen…
Presented by geezer Danny Dyer, the questions are voiced by broadcasting legend Angela Rippon. Ahead of the second series the pair pondered being back on The Wall.
How is it to be filming in these current times? Has anything changed on set?
I’m getting used to the social distancing thing now, but I don’t like it. I think that The Wall is ideal for it because it’s all about The Wall. It’s such a good game and there is so much at stake. There are so many different layers to it which make it a good formula. The game brings tension, jeopardy and all the things you need. I think we’re getting used to it, and this is the way our businesses are having to be run now. It works and I think everyone who was working on it was very, very grateful to be there. Nothing’s really changed, but everyone not on camera wears masks, it’s a very well-run show. – Danny Dyer
What’s your favourite thing about The Wall?
I think what I love about it, particularly in this new series, is the dynamic between the contestants and Danny and the human stories that are coming out. Some of the stories we are hearing are absolutely amazing. So, get your tissues ready because some of the stories are so emotional.
That’s another layer to the programme, it’s not just, “Do you know the answer to these questions?” It’s people at home trying to work out the answers and wanting The Wall to be kind and watch how the money builds or is taken away. All your money can be gone just like that. So there’s all that jeopardy and in addition but it’s the raw human emotions that I think really, really get to people. – Angela Rippon
What can we expect from this series?
What we’ve learnt is that lockdown has definitely done something to the contestants. They’re making some very, very strange decisions but it’s great because it makes for a very, very exciting show. You’ll see when they start airing the shows, the level of want because of the uncertainty and the fact people have been laid off the redundancies, so this is an opportunity to have some fun but also generate some money for their families. It makes for great telly. – Danny Dyer
Do you have any advice for the contestants?
I suppose the only advice I can really suggest is knowing the person you’re playing really well, and know-how each of you may think and feel. I suppose that’s the most important thing because there’s that final jeopardy at the end when you’re given the opportunity of either signing the contract or tearing it up. You have to really know what each other thinks about that moment in that programme. You could tear the contract up and throw away a lot of money, or sign it and have nothing. So, it’s really making sure that the two of you have that synergy and level of understanding and love of each other that whatever decision you make, it’s right for both of you. – Angela Rippon
What makes this show so different from others?
I think it’s all about the game. It’s such an interesting game and there’s so many elements which make it exciting. And there isn’t one episode which isn’t exciting, whether it’s a winner or a loser there’s always drama. It’s real people’s emotions, it’s real drama. – Danny Dyer
Do you have a favourite game or quiz show of all time?
I’ve always loved University Challenge and Mastermind. I sit there in awe of the people doing it and the extraordinary knowledge they have. – Angela Rippon