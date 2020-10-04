Tipping Point to Top Gear tonight’s telly highlights

Best on the Box for Sunday, October 4th and its game shows, car shows and murder shows…

TIPPING POINT

Ben Shephard returns with another outing of the celebrity version of the afternoon show, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars.

Tonight the primetime version of the quiz brings three celebrities to the studio to take on the magnificent machine in the hope of winning big money for charity. This week MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace, comedian Chris Ramsey and media star Vogue Williams each put their wits to the test to discover if any of them have what it takes to master the machine.

Who will make it to the final in the hope of winning £20,000 for their good cause?

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, episode four, tonight at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV

TOP GEAR

The show is back, and this time it’s on BBC One.

Freddie, Chris and Paddy test three new company cars, and Chris heads to Italy with the Ferrari SF90. What better way to test three new company cars – the Tesla Model 3, Volvo S60 and BMW 3-Series – than by spending 24 hours in them? No feet on the ground. At any point.