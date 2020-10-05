Telly Today: It’s all about the law

Television highlights this evening include a night with the cops on Channel 5 and the Bomb Squad on Channel 4.

POLICE INTERCEPTORS & POLICE SUSPECT NO 1



It’s a double-bill of cop action tonight on Channel 5 starting with Police Interceptors as the show is back on the West Yorkshire beat for an all-action new series. Tackling career criminals and armed gunmen, top-tier drug dealers and dangerous drivers, Interceptors put their lives on the line every day. But with their performance cars, crack firearms team and skilled dog unit, the best of west Yorkshire are up to the challenge.

This series features some of the most shocking and dramatic police footage ever filmed, as Ch5 ride alongside those remarkable men and women fighting to keep the peace in one of the highest crime regions in the country.

Police Interceptors, episode two, tonight at 8pm on Channel 5

How do modern police and detectives work to pin criminal acts on a suspect? The compelling Police Suspect No 1 continues tonight as it explores the intricacies of producing irrefutable evidence, conducting interviews and finding ways to make the guilty confess.

Detective Inspector Burgess of Norwich CIDhas a problem: burglaries of homes have rocketed up and there are more and more victims emerging every day. Looking at the evidence, officers suspect that one man is potentially responsible for a large part of the spike in residential crime.

But their suspect number one is a highly experienced criminal, who knows every way to escape capture and avoid leaving any clue that could incriminate him. Unless they can find forensic evidence, or he’s caught redhanded, they face a daunting challenge.

Can the detectives find evidence against their adversary and stop the one-man crime spree? And if they do, will the suspect find a way to wriggle free when they confront him in the interview room?

Police Suspect No1, episode two, tonight at 9pm on Channel 5



PEN15



The second series begins tonight with the episode ‘Pool’.

And, we could all do with a laugh so its perfectly timed back into the schedules as we can expect more cringeworthy comedy as Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle reprise their roles as their adolescent selves In the Lonely Island produced comedy.

In the opening episode, Maya and Anna reluctantly go to a lame pool party, but when a crush unexpectedly shows up, causing them to question their sanity and reputations.

PEN15, episode one, tonight at 9pm on Sky Comedy

INSIDE THE BOMB SQUAD

The Army’s 11 EOD and Search Regiment, better known as the bomb squad, are called out more than 2000 times a year. For the first time in the UK, cameras are allowed exclusive access to go with them, as they investigate Britain’s hidden bomb factories and take deadly ammunition off our streets. Ch4 cameras follow the soldiers inside the bomb suits, and with revolutionary 360-degree cameras get closer to the action than ever before, to find out what it takes to keep Britain safe. In tonight’s episode, Sergeant David ‘Podders’ Podmore is called to investigate an explosive substance in his unit’s home city, Chester. The police have evacuated the area after finding an arsenal of weapons and a smoking chemical. We also join the highly skilled search team who use hi-tech equipment and search dogs to look for weapons and explosive devices at the Birmingham hotel being used by the Prime Minister for the Tory Party Conference. Back in Chester, Staff Sergeant Steve Cockburn explains how he keeps his work and home life separate, and his wife Nicola talks about how she ‘blocks it out… because it is quite scary’. In rural Lancashire, the experts deal with World War II bombs posing a threat to the public, and around the country, they find bombs in the most unlikely places. Inside the Bomb Squad, episode four, tonight at 8pm on Channel 4



IN THE FACE OF TERROR



This three-part series follows the ordinary people searching for truth and justice following two deadly acts of terror. The first, a hostage crisis in Syria that culminated in seven beheadings by a British executioner, later dubbed Jihadi John. The other, a far-right attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 people were shot dead in the city’s mosques.

In episode one and two viewers will meet the families of American and British hostages who were held in captivity in Syria by a British terror cell, later dubbed ‘the Beatles’. As they recount their tireless search to find out what had happened to their loved ones and bring them back, their search for the truth and justice continues today. We also meet two of the hostages held and later released by the Beatles, who share their memories of their captivity.

American photojournalist Jim Foley was the first Western hostage captured in Syria. Back in the US, his parents Diane and John Foley didn’t know if he was dead or alive and were desperate for information. When the Foleys, against FBI advice, decided to go public about Jim’s disappearance, they received the first clue that Jim was still alive from a father in Belgium, whose son had broken free from ISIS.

In the Face of Terror, episode one, tonight at 8pm on BBC Two

