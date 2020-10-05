Channel 4’s Adult Material gets DVD release date

The drama begins tonight on Channel 4.

Hayley Squires takes the lead, alongside Phil Daniels and Rupert Everett, in a gritty, eye-popping new Channel 4 drama Adult Material, which takes us deep inside the British adult entertainment industry.

This new hard-hitting drama asks, is consent for sale? It examines the porn industry through the eyes of a proud mother of three and family breadwinner Jolene Dollar (Squires), who happens to earn her living as one of the top adult entertainers in the UK. Following its run on Channel 4, Adult Material is set to arrive on DVD and digital on 2 November 2020 from Acorn Media International.

Unconventional career-woman Jolene has been involved in the industry her whole adult life and when 19-year-old Amy (Siena Kelly) arrives on set, Jolene feels responsible for her, since she’s barely older than her own daughter Phoebe (Alex Jarret). She tries to take Amy under her wing…but she can’t protect Amy from her own choices and before she knows it, her relationship with this unstable young woman leads to Jolene’s career, reputation and personal life coming apart at the seams.

Jolene’s long-term business partner Caroll Quinn is played by Everett, while Joe Dempsie plays her loving and supportive life-partner Rich. Navigating life, work and judgement, Jolene goes up against intimidating US mogul Tom Pain (Julian Ovenden) and finds an unlikely ally in MP Stella Maitland (Kerry Godliman).

From playwright and screenwriter Lucy Kirkwood Adult Material is a timely look at how the pervasiveness of the industry has blurred lines of consent in mainstream culture.

The DVD and digital download, via Acorn Media, is released on November 2nd. The first episode of Adult Material airs tonight at 10pm on Channel 4.