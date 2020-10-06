Telly Today: From doggy day care to technically demanding surgery.

Television highlights for Tuesday, 6th October include insights into our doggie friends and one of surgery’s most technically demanding operations.

THE SECRET LIFE OF…

See behind the scenes of some of the UK’s doggy daycare providers in this new four-part Channel 5 series. We see goings-on at Bruce’s Doggy Day Care and also The Dogs Country Club in Warrington.

This heart-warming programme offers insights into what our four-legged friends get up to in a daycare environment. In episode one, meet doggy daycare ‘head girl’ Parker the Westie and her gang of Bruce’s veteran friends, as they celebrate her birthday – never has a cake disappeared so fast!

Meanwhile, a sneak peek into the puppy preschool at Bruce’s introduces Ellie, a boisterous Boston Terrier pup intent on ruling the nursery. See how the doggy daycare team copes with her antics and how a tactical introduction to the tranquil influence of Parker teaches Ellie the joy of being calm.

A potential new pupil, Minnie the rottweiler, arrives in Warrington, but before she can be offered a place, she needs to have her behaviour assessed. Daycare boss David calls on the assistance of his right-hand dog, Zeus the Siberian husky, to help with the assessment. Zeus can spot an anti-social dog within minutes – so will Minnie pass the test?

Following a huge increase in families buying puppies and adopting dogs in lockdown, this insight into how daycare for dogs works is a timely opportunity to find out more about this growing industry.

“We have had more than double the number of new sign-ups compared to the same time last year. It’s heartening to know that new dog-owners are committed to their pets and investigating daycare options to ensure their wellbeing. It is especially important for puppies, as socialisation is paramount for younger dogs. Day care provides an ideal environment for puppies to mix with different dogs and learn behaviours (and manners!) from the older dogs they encounter.” – Bruce Casalis, founder of Bruce’s, the UK’s leading doggy day care provider



Inside The World of Doggy Daycare, episode one, tonight at 7pm on Channel 5.

SURGEONS

David Jenkins, a world-leading surgeon at Royal Papworth, performs one of surgery’s most technically demanding operations.