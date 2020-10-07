Telly Today: BBC Two are back on the ‘murder case’

Television highlights for October 7th. Tonight its the return of Murder Case, more star karaoke and Guy Martin is pulling out his best bits.

MURDER CASE

Murder Case returns with more unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team (MITs) and their pursuit of justice.

This first episode looks at a brutal assault in 2018 which left 37 year-old Paul Mathieson fighting for his life on a street in Renfrew. When Paul later succumbs to his injuries, a murder investigation was launched by the MITs, led by Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Martin Fergus. Despite the full assault being captured on grainy CCTV, the investigation becomes a complex ‘whodunnit’ inquiry, so called when the perpetrator cannot be identified and disappears from the scene.

Paul’s sister Amanda Digby – an A&E nurse at the hospital where Paul was taken – was enlisted to help appeal for information. For over five months some of the most skilled detectives in Scotland work tirelessly to try and identify the assailant. With a lack of any forensic evidence, vulnerable and unreliable witnesses the elements conspire against them. DCI Martin Fergus and his team work tirelessly to get the break they need to provide answers for Paul’s anguished family and give justice to the victim.

Murder Case, episode one, tonight at 9pm on BBC Two.

CELEBRITY KARAOKE CLUB

Seven celebrities have been, over the last two episodes, unleashing their vocals at ITV2’s karaoke bar with the hopes of winning this singing competition. Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Hilda Ogden, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage – in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the famous faces battle it out on stage however as the club operates a strict one in one out policy we have the arrival of new guest, former X Factor star Diana Vickers and rivalries ramp up.

In this third offering the gathered throng of stars learn how to thrust, the difference between a butty and barm and about surprising celebrity crushes.