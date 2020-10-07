Television highlights for October 7th. Tonight its the return of Murder Case, more star karaoke and Guy Martin is pulling out his best bits.
MURDER CASE
Murder Case returns with more unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team (MITs) and their pursuit of justice.
This first episode looks at a brutal assault in 2018 which left 37 year-old Paul Mathieson fighting for his life on a street in Renfrew. When Paul later succumbs to his injuries, a murder investigation was launched by the MITs, led by Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Martin Fergus. Despite the full assault being captured on grainy CCTV, the investigation becomes a complex ‘whodunnit’ inquiry, so called when the perpetrator cannot be identified and disappears from the scene.
Paul’s sister Amanda Digby – an A&E nurse at the hospital where Paul was taken – was enlisted to help appeal for information. For over five months some of the most skilled detectives in Scotland work tirelessly to try and identify the assailant. With a lack of any forensic evidence, vulnerable and unreliable witnesses the elements conspire against them. DCI Martin Fergus and his team work tirelessly to get the break they need to provide answers for Paul’s anguished family and give justice to the victim.
Murder Case, episode one, tonight at 9pm on BBC Two.
CELEBRITY KARAOKE CLUB
Seven celebrities have been, over the last two episodes, unleashing their vocals at ITV2’s karaoke bar with the hopes of winning this singing competition. Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Hilda Ogden, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage – in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.
Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Karaoke Club sees the famous faces battle it out on stage however as the club operates a strict one in one out policy we have the arrival of new guest, former X Factor star Diana Vickers and rivalries ramp up.
In this third offering the gathered throng of stars learn how to thrust, the difference between a butty and barm and about surprising celebrity crushes.
Celebrity Karaoke Club, episode three, tonight at 1opm on ITV2.
WAR MACHINES
In the ten years Guy Martin’s been making TV, he’s never actually watched any of his shows. Now he’s decided it’s time to see how he comes across on the telly, so he’s settled down in his shed with a cuppa and some biscuits for an evening of viewing.
On the agenda this time are four of the biggest projects Guy’s ever been involved with – when he helped restore, maintain, and build some of Britain’s most iconic war machines; including the most detailed ever restoration of a Mark 1 Spitfire, as well as a perfect replica of a World War I Mark IV tank – the machine that changed warfare for ever.
There’s also a look back at preparations for the last ever flight of one of Britain’s favourite giants of the sky, the Avro Vulcan; and Guy’s bid to re-enact the paratrooper drop over Normandy on D-Day.
Guy Martin’s War Machines: Best Bits, episode one, tonight at 7.15pm on Channel 4
Telly Today Tip:
As well as Guy Martin’s War Machines episode one tonight, three more new episodes of Guy Martin’s Best Bits are available to stream or download for free on All 4 first, from Saturday 10 October