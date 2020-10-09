Sky Arts documentary to look at the work of satirical artist Cold War Steve

This Autumn, art has been making a bold escape from the confines of white-box galleries as acclaimed artist Cold War Steve is embarking on a UK wide, outdoor art installation.

“Despite my apprehension, this is the logical next stage of my nascent career as an artist, a stage that I am very excited about. No matter how detailed or expansive I make my work, I have to accept that it will only ever be viewed on nothing bigger than a phone screen. I am thrilled therefore that the whole thing will be captured for posterity for Sky Arts – which like my exhibits, is now free to view.” – CWS

The project, now underway, is one of the first large-scale art installations since lockdown and the journey is being followed for a unique original 90-minute documentary film coming to Sky Arts in November 2020, entitled Cold War Steve Meets the Outside World.

Birmingham-based artist, Cold War Steve’s satirical collages have made him a cult phenomenon, particularly on social media, but he is also highly regarded in the art world, being celebrated as the ‘Brexit Bruegel’ and ‘a modern-day Hogarth’. This subversive new voice in the art world has been taking a provocative look at the state of the arts, politics, and the true psyche of post-lockdown Britain through his work, literally bringing it to the masses with a number of large-scale exhibitions in the real world.

These attention-grabbing exhibits have been sparking conversations across the country; from a giant windbreak on Boscombe Beach that was partly covered by the local council due to its dystopian take on the world to a colossal jigsaw in Liverpool entitled ‘Trumpscape’. Cold War Steve’s exhibition has already made a statement in Medway, Bournemouth and Liverpool and his story continues as his work is set to arrive in Coventry next weekend.

“It’s in interesting time to be a satirist in the UK – there’s a lot going on for a wicked artistic eye to take in, so we are fascinated to follow the unique talents of Cold War Steve as he takes his world of the weird from the Twittersphere and into the real world. This unvarnished documentary promises to be a satire on satire itself as he faces a welcome in some places and banishment from others and we can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.” – Head of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones

The story of the exhibition will be told in the form of a Sky Arts feature documentary a road movie that follows Cold War Steve travelling across the country in a mobile home as he supervises the building and erection of the pieces in each of the different sites, taking art out of the galleries and bringing it to the people.

Sky Arts is available for everyone to watch on Freeview Channel 11 and Freesat channel 147.