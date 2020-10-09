Letitia Wright joins Channel 4 drama I Am

Letitia Wright has joined the cast of Dominic Savage’s critically-acclaimed, female-led drama anthology series I Am, with filming having wrapped earlier this month.

Wright leads the cast of I Am Danielle and is joined by co-stars CJ Beckford and Sophia Brown.

“Collaborating with Dominic Savage has been an amazing experience. His unique and sensitive style of directing has stretched me as an artist. I’m so proud that we came together on a story that we both felt was important to explore & share with the world.” – Letitia Wright

The three-part series entered production in early August with I Am Victoria, starring Suranne Jones, alongside Ashley Walters.

Each episode of the hour-long dramas has been developed and written by Dominic Savage in collaboration with the leading actor, to bring, in each case, a personal resonance for the performer concerned.

Channel 4 believe by doing it in this format it will provide a platform of drama that brings an authentic and thought-provoking output focusing on contemporary female experiences and themes, including trust, relationships and mental health. Featuring improvised dialogue, the trilogy will draw these deeply personal themes out through moments of emotion, intimacy and anxiety.

I Am became Channel 4’s most successful new 10 pm drama in six years when it debuted in August 2019 with Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola; Samantha Morton starring in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan starring in I Am Hannah.

“Making this film with Letitia was so exciting, invigorating, and full of creative joy. It is exactly how I love to work. In complete partnership and understanding. We were so in tune with the story we were telling, and each day was purely instinctive, challenging, and always truthful. I’m proud to be able to bring this story of love with all it’s difficulties to the screen.” – Writer, Director and Creator Dominic Savage

I Am is produced by Me+You Productions. Air dates are yet to be announced.