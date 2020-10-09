Dave and CALM raise awareness of World Mental Health Day

Entertainment TV channel Dave, and CALM – the Campaign Against Living Miserably – are raising awareness of World Mental Health Day in a continuation of their long-running, award-winning partnership.

They have also joined up with Murdock, the London based Barbers whose staff are trained in Mental Health First Aid, to further encourage positive conversations surrounding mental health, activated by in-store ambient media and supported by both on and off-air media.

“It feels like an understatement to say 2020 has been a difficult year globally, and World Mental Health Day is a time to ensure conversations about mental health are happening, at a time when they are needed the most. As always, our campaigns feature an element of humour, because the aim is to be uplifting whilst promoting important conversations – whether that be with friends, chatting to a barber, or someone at the other end of the CALM helpline. A huge thank you to Dave marketing manager Danni Rice, and Aaron Gillies, whose speed, passion and brilliant work has made this vital campaign possible.” – Luke Hales, Dave channel director

The campaign features co-branding in Murdock’s London stores, TV ads, social videos, and five new episodes of the hit podcast, Conversations Against Living Miserably. All launching on World Mental Health Day – Saturday 10th October.

The mission is to let people know that they are never alone in whatever they are going through, and that CALM is there if they need them 365 days a year. Open conversations can be had anywhere, with anyone, and even the most serious things in life can be met with humour!

In all Murdock London stores, branding will feature messages such as;

“Feeling good after your haircut? Why not check in on a mate by text on the way home? Share that good feeling”

“Hey good looking! Yes you, stop putting yourself down!”

“WELCOME! Come in! Chat! Forget your worries for a while. You’ve probably got a lot of them because, well look at everything.”

To encourage social distancing, floor stickers will also read, “Please keep at least one large sheep away from everyone to ensure social distancing.”

The TV ads and social posts, produced by UKTV Creative with senior social editor Aaron Gillies, follow a similar theme and are made up of humorous and uplifting messages. More importantly, they signpost audiences to CALM’s life-saving helpline.

Hosted by Aaron Gillies and Lauren Pattinson, the podcast Conversations Against Living Miserably has been an integral part of Dave and CALM’s partnership since it launched in 2018, bringing new and relatable stories to Dave’s audiences.

After the success of three lockdown specials made at the start of the UK COVID lockdown, Dave and CALM wanted to ensure listeners had new resources, coupled with comedy, to get them through.