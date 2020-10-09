Gabriela Fresquez hosts Radar2020 for Telemundo

Noticias Telemundo has launched a new digital English-language news commentary show, Radar2020.

The weekly show airs on YouTube and explores news, politics and culture from the diverse perspectives in the Latinx community.

“Telemundo wants to engage young Latinos where they are and on the issues they care about. Radar2020 adds to our offering of bicultural digital shows made by Latinos for Latinos.” – Gemma Garcia, Noticias Telemundo’s vice president for network and digital news

Hosted by Gabriela Fresquez, Radar2020 takes a conversational and irreverent tone while digging into key issues resonating with young Latinos. The show’s format blends first-person reporting and documentary-style stories and will examine a wide range of topics in future episodes; from this year’s presidential election, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, social justice, education, the climate emergency and other issues. The first episode looks at racism in the Latino community.

“We created Radar2020 to contribute to the conversations about news, politics and culture taking place in our community. The Latinx community is incredibly diverse — and we want to reflect and capture those voices.” – Grace Gonzalez, executive producer of Radar2020

New Radar2020 episodes will air every Wednesday at 5 pm ET. Additional content will also be regularly featured on the shows YouTube channel.

The launch of Radar2020 is part of Telemundo’s “Decision 2020” initiative, non-partisan multiplatform news and civic engagement effort aimed at providing Latinos with comprehensive news, information and resources on the 2020 election.