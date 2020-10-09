Telly Today: From Sam Smith to John Lennon

There’s music courtesy of Jools Holland tonight, Helen Skelton getting on down to the farm while John Lennon is remembered.

LATER WITH…

This week Jools chats to the global pop superstar Sam Smith and discovers their own musical journey, loves and influences, illustrated by a diverse selection of clips from the extensive Later archive.

Smith comes to Jools’ studio ahead of the release of their third album, Love Goes, written over the last two years, which Smith refers to as “the most experimental time of my life, personally, but also musically”.

From London, Smith first appeared on Later in 2013 with dance duo Disclosure. Smith made their solo debut the year after. They’ve had a meteoric rise to fame over the past decade, with two number one albums – In The Lonely Hour and The Thrill Of It All, seven number one singles and a heaving awards cabinet of Brit Awards, Grammys and an Oscar for their James Bond theme.

Making her debut on the show this week is Jamaican artist Koffee, who is part of the wave of musicians reimagining the positive vibes of roots reggae. She made history this year taking home the Grammy for best reggae album for her Rapture EP making her the first woman and youngest recipient of the award. She performs for Later from Bob Marley’s famed recording studio Tuff Gong in the island’s capital Kingston.

Plus performing in Jools’ studio is Shirley Collins, a veteran of the British folk scene who is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest female singers of the genre, and a key voice in the English Folk Revival of the 60s and 70s. With a musical career spanning over 60 years, Collins released her ninth solo album Heart’s Ease back in July to huge critical acclaim, with reinterpreted traditional songs from England and the USA, alongside new numbers.

Later with Jools Holland, episode three, tonight at 10pm on BBC Two.

FIVE GUYS

A mountain-bagging explorer, a gym owner, a fashion boss, a recruitment consultant and a former golf professional move in with Charlotte, a 37-year-old health and diet consultant from Surrey, and compete to win her affections.

Charlotte feels that time is running out for her to settle down and have a baby. Her parents, Patricia and Terry, are handing over the keys of their Surrey mansion to their daughter so that she can find a potential suitor.

Aware that Charlotte has a track record for being drawn to unsuitable ‘bad boys’, they also resolve to pop over at unexpected moments during the week to check out her choices.

Five Guys a Week, episode four, tonight at 10pm on Channel 4

FRIDAY ON…

In their new Friday night slot, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson say goodbye to the summer and welcome to autumn with all the week’s action from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

In this first episode of the new series, Rob and Dave welcome Orchid the Shire horse back home after her summer holiday at a nearby stud farm.

The brothers may have mastered the art of farming, but how will they fare when they are challenged to show off their artistic flair in a very special watercolour challenge?

Away from the farm, with the harvest season upon us, popstar turned pig farmer bill will be travelling to the largest greenhouse complex in the UK in the hope of picking a red pepper or two.

Friday on the Farm, episode one, tonight at 9pm on Channel 5

LAST WEEKEND

In December 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono were living the Dakota building in New York and had not spoken to the media for over five years.

They had just finished making their new album, Double Fantasy, and were willing to give a rare interview with BBC Radio One DJ Andy Peebles, where he surprised everyone by opening up about a variety of personal subjects he had never spoken of before: the breakup of The Beatles, his fraught relationship with the US government, his plans for the future and much more.

This would be the final interview Lennon ever gave, as he was shot and murdered 48 hours later. To

commemorate what would have been his 80th birthday, Sky Arts look back over this final interview and

remember the man whose life brought happiness to millions and whose death shocked the world.

Lennon’s Last Weekend, tonight at 10pm on Sky Arts