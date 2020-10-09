Telly Today: Agatha Christie, ancient disease and comedians on the cusp of their big break

This week’s contestants are mother and daughter Shirley and Siobhan from London; radio DJs and best mates Mike and Brian from Glasgow; and engaged couple Rachel and Raj from Hampshire, all hoping they’ll hit the right note and win a chance to bag that cash prize.

The Hit List, episode three, tonight at 6.15 pm on BBC One

COMEDY CLUB

It’s the final episode of the series that has showcased the very best new talents in the world of comedy.

Jonathan Ross has always been keen to champion up-and-coming talent and the series has seen him get behind fresh new comedians on the cusp of their big break, offering them a stage upon which to make people laugh while Mawaan Rizwan has been the resident comedian across the five episodes.

Tonight the comedy club will be welcoming hilarious Aurie Styla, Fern Brady and Babatunde Aléshé. Plus, special guest Russell Kane will be trying out some new material.

Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club, episode five, tonight at 10.15 pm on ITV, STV and UTV

BONE DETECTIVES

Every week, archaeologists across the UK uncover bodies. Tori Herridge and a team of scientists piece together the lives and stories behind these unexpected, unearthed bones – what happened to these people and how they came to be where they’re found.

In this episode, tucked away in a corner of a Runcorn industrial park is the most excavated monastic site in Europe.

An investigation into the bones of the people buried here reveals a story of medieval knights, brutal murder, and generations of people afflicted by an ancient disease.

Bone Detectives: Britains Buried Secrets, episode three, tonight at 8pm on Channel 4

100 YEARS…

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of Agatha Christie’s novels with the publication of her first book and the moment that one of the most famous fictional detectives of all time, Hercule Poirot was introduced to the world.

‘The Mysterious Affair at Styles’ marked the debut work for the best-selling novelist of all time.

In this one off celebratory programme, Channel 5 tell the story of herlife and explore herten most iconicworks; including ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ to Death On The Nile’, ‘Five Little Pigs’ and ‘Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case’- as a new major Hollywood adaptation of Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star cast hits the cinema screens.

As well as enjoying the unforgettable characters and gripping plots, each novel also reveals something about what was happening in Agatha Christie’s life at the time it was written.

Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot & Miss Marple, tonight at 8.30 pm on Channel 5