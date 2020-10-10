The Spanish Princess begins final run on STARZ

The second and final season of Starz series The Spanish Princess begins on STARZ and the STARZPLAY app tomorrow.

The launch this Sunday comes after filming at The Bottle Yard Studios and the surrounding region for six months in late 2019 and early 2020.

“We have loved once again basing ourselves at The Bottle Yard Studios, which has offered us great facilities and a brilliant home for our Westminster Palace set, whilst also being perfectly located situated for the wealth of locations that the region has to offer.” – Executive Producer Charlie Hampton, speaking in March



The eight-episode conclusion of the Tudor drama starring Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O’Connor as Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII, was, fortunately, able to complete filming in March, just days before the Covid-19 pandemic forced lockdown and a national pause in TV & film production.

Filming took place on the show’s full-scale, interconnected Tudor-era Westminster Palace sets which stand in 30,000 sq.ft. of The Bottle Yard’s Export Warehouse and Tank House 1.

Production offices were also based at the Studios, as well as construction areas, stores and costume departments. Location filming took place at Bristol’s Ashton Court Estate, which hosted a royal pheasant hunting scene with support from Bristol Film Office, as well as historic locations in the region such as Kings Weston House, Montacute House, Wells and Gloucester Cathedrals and Berkeley Castle.

The Spanish Princess season two concludes the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII. Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand the threat from abroad.

Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.

Returning cast includes Stephanie Levi-John as Catherine’s trusted confidante Lina de Cardonnes, Georgie Henley as Queen of Scotland Margaret (Meg) Tudor and Laura Carmichael as Margaret Pole.

The Spanish Princess season two begins on Sunday 11 October on STARZ and via the STARZ PLAY app on Amazon Prime.