Rob Bell to look at the buildings that fought Hitler

The Brighton based Indie is currently in production with the eight-part documentary series for UKTV’s specialist factual channel, Yesterday, and Australia’s SBS.

“Yesterday viewers love to see the forgotten stories of World War II and this series has just that. I’m delighted to have forged a new partnership with Hello Mary and be working together to reveal the fascinating secrets surrounding our country’s preparations for a Nazi invasion.” – UKTV’s, Daniel Thomas, acquisitions manager

The Buildings That Fought Hitler will premiere next year and will also be available on UKTV’s on-demand service UKTV Play.

Presented by Rob Bell, The Buildings That Fought Hitler explores the buildings and structures that were built to defend Britain from a German invasion during World War II. From coastal defences to secret bases used to house the auxiliary army, to the GHQ lines intended to protect the cities, the series travels across Britain featuring the incredible buildings that were built to fight off Hitler and his advancing army.

Using a mixture of archive photography, expert interviews, and first-hand testimony, the series shines a light on the 26,000 buildings that were built, the fascinating stories behind them, and the legacy that they left behind.

“Hello Mary is all about ideas from any genre that are returnable and work internationally and The Buildings That Fought Hitler is the perfect illustration of this mantra. It’s also a testament to our work with Parade who are just as ambitious as us in wanting to create content that works globally” -Hello Mary’s CEO, Steve Regan

Rob Bell is well known to television viewers, notably those of Channel 5 where he’s hosted a series on the Great Fire of London, Britain’s Greatest Bridges, The World’s Greatest Bridges, Britain’s Lost Battlefields and Walking Britain’s Lost Railways to name a few.

Yesterday airs on Sky 155, Virgin 245, Freeview, BT & TalkTalk 25, Freesat 159