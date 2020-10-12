From card reader fraud to freedom for two beluga whales

Telly Today for Monday, October 12th.

RIP OFF BRITAIN



Scammers are sending card readers in an attempt to gain the trust of vulnerable victims, an exclusive investigation by BBC One Daytime’s Rip-Off Britain has discovered.

“Every so often a fraudster will try something so audacious it still takes our breath away.” – Julia Somerville ROB presenter

In a trend not seen before, fraudsters have been sending card readers by post to prospective victims – some of whom they have already gained the bank details of beforehand.

The card readers, usually used by customers to access their online banking by putting their card in the top and entering their pin, aren’t branded to a particular bank and have left social media users feeling “spooked.”

Mark Wardlow from cyber-security firm SureCloud examined the fake card reader sent to 72-year-old Rip-Off Britain viewer Maureen. As this is an emerging scam, Mark believes that: “In this case the pure act of sending the card reader was to subsequently use that to follow up with a telephone call, which would then convince Maureen to give over information which would allow them ultimately to take money out of a bank account.”

Rip-Off Britain will continue to look into this rising scam and are calling on viewers to come forward with their experiences to aid their investigation for future programmes.

Tune into Rip-Off Britain straight after BBC Breakfast as the show follows the story of Maureen and her daughter Michaela.

Rip Off Britain, this morning at 9.15 am on BBC One



DISPATCHES

There’s also more serious journalism later this evening as Morland Sanders investigates the American food that could be coming to Britain soon, onto our plate as part of a post-Brexit trade deal.

Exclusive lab results reveal levels of dangerous bacteria on stateside supermarket meat.

The report investigates the widespread use of pesticides and hormones that are currently banned in the UK. Sanders also uncovers animal welfare concerns and declining hygiene standards in American food production.

Sanders investigates fears not only that a trade deal could lead to lower UK food standards but that it could also decimate the British farming industry.

Dispatches: Dirty Secrets of American Food…, tonight at 8pm on Channel 4



GREAT WHALE RESCUE



The first of two episodes tonight begins the story of two beluga whales being released from captivity and back into the wild – as comedian John Bishop follows every step of their complex and deeply moving journey.

Little White and Little Grey are two beluga whales who were captured, as youngsters, in the wild. For the last ten years they have been living together, performing in an entertainment park, Changfeng Ocean World, in China. Now, the new owners of the park are committed to returning them to a life in the ocean.

John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue, episode one, tonight at 9 pm on ITV, STV and UTV



THE RESIDENT



When Devon’s patient, who was pronounced dead, suddenly revives, Conrad is left doubting Devon’s

judgement and wondering what happened.

A well-known white supremacist falls under the care of Cain and Nic, causing the two to butt heads on how to move forward.

Meanwhile, on their way to a medical convention, The Raptor and Mina get stuck in a strange town, where they uncover new information about Red Rock Medical.