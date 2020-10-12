Anne-Marie joins The Voice

Anne-Marie is to become a Coach on ITV’s The Voice UK for Series 10, next year.

“I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!” – Anne-Marie

ITV have today confirmed the global star will take her seat on the next series of the singing competition.

Anne-Marie has become a star of the music scene since the release of her 2018 debut album, Speak Your Mind, which saw her become the biggest-selling debut artist of that year.

Anne-Marie will join Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the search to find the next singing sensation, with the lucky winner securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD. Emma Willis returns to host the show.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming one of the UK’s most popular new music stars, Anne-Marie, into the ITV family and to The Voice UK. Anne-Marie’s personality shines through on screen and I think she’ll be a great addition as a Coach on this family favourite show.” – Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV

Series ten of The Voice UK will return in 2021 with a rejig to the format, ‘The Block’ is to be added to the early part of the elimination process.

During the Blind auditions, the four Coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow Coach from adding a singer to his or her team. Each Coach will get only one chance to use their ‘Block’ in the hope of trying to secure the best team possible – and weaken the chances of the other Coaches – let the battle commence!

A vacancy came on the coach team following the departure of Meghan Trainor after the current series closes.