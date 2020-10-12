Creative sector boost from BBC and NFTS

The BBC and the National Film and Television School have come together for a three-year project. The deal will see both organisations support emerging talent with the new pan-BBC partnership straddling BBC television commissioning, Children’s, Sport, BBC Studios, BBC Film, BBC Academy, BBC Scotland and BBC Wales. “We are thrilled to partner so closely with the BBC. The scale of this three-year commitment clearly demonstrates the breadth of talent we attract and nurture at the NFTS and the impact our students go on to make upon graduating. Creating ever stronger links and routes into the industry is crucial for us so we can continue to widen the pool for future emerging talent and usher in new voices and fresh perspectives to the creative sector.” – Jon Wardle, NFTS Director The Beeb note that the ‘breadth of the partnership is an industry-first’ and also believe that the deal ‘will strengthen the BBC’s relationship with new and diverse talent at a time of intense global competition in the UK.’

The partnership will see the corporation sponsor ten NFTS courses – six MA’s and four diploma courses, and have up to twenty BBC scholars funded by the BBC, each with a commissioning or production mentor, as well as 100 free NFTS Short Courses places overall.

Senior Commissioning and production figures at the BBC will provide masterclasses and join networking events to get to know the students, on some courses they will have first-look deals, and BBC Studios will sponsor the school’s annual graduation ceremony and will co-sponsor the annual gala. The BBC will provide career guidance and work experience placements and link students to a range of other BBC opportunities as required.

“The BBC wants to back new talent and be the place they bring their best work. This ambitious new partnership raises the bar on what’s gone before. The NFTS is a world-class education provider, whose alumni have gone on to work on some of the most outstanding content of our time.

This represents a long term, wider BBC commitment to supporting the UK creative sector. Strengthening our creative input to build stronger links with new and diverse talent at the start of their careers is vital. For the NFTS to play a more active role in addressing skills gaps and inform our out of London requirements couldn’t come at a more important time by providing a direct link between new talent and our editorial teams.” – Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer