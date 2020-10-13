From a deceptively simple traybake to a pig called Sausage and an eccentric musical genius

Telly Today for Tuesday, October 13th and its the end of Life, chocolate bakes, a farm escape and a probe into the life of an eccentric musical genius.

ESCAPE TO THE FARM

For the first time ever Kate Humble is allowing cameras full access to her farm in Monmouthshire. She bought this little part of Wales a decade ago with a dream of a self- sufficient life by growing her own produce and breeding her own livestock.

Over ten years later and she has a farm packed with pigs, cows, sheep and goats – but for Kate, this is a working farm and that means 24/7 hard graft. But we also see the joys of cooking using her own ingredients and watch Kate indulge that passion for nature by joining her on her favourite walks.

Natural history presenter Kate Humble fled London for a newlife in Monmouthshire, Wales and a big

part of the plan was to lead a sustainable life and really live off the land. So, when the opportunity to buy a little farm came up, she jumped at it and 10 years on it’s the best decisions she has ever made.

With the help of her tenant farmer and all round mentor, Tim Stephens, Kate has taken to the role of

farmer with gusto and she is hands on with everything.

In the first episode all islooking rosy for Sausage the Welsh pig who is hours away from giving birth. After successfully delivering 27 piglets, this should be a breeze. But it’s soon apparent that Sausage’s life, and the life of her unborn litter, are in danger and Kate gets hands on to rescue her animal and

the little ones.

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble, episode one, tonight at 9pm on Channel 5

LIFE

In this third, and final, episode each character confronts a truth in their life, and each of them commits an action which cannot be undone.