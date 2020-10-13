Craig Charles and Danny John-Jules dig out comedy gems

Friends Craig Charles and Danny John-Jules celebrate 50 years of Black British comedy legends who have graced television screens over the decades becoming much-loved household names, however, some have become forgotten in recent years to the passing of time.

Through a combination of nostalgic archive footage and star interviews, it profiles legends from the first breakout Black comic, Yorkshireman Charlie Williams, to today’s rising stars such as Michaela Coel, as well as genre-defining shows like Desmonds and The Real McCoy.

Others whose work features include the legendary Lenny Henry, Don Warrington in Rising Damp and Norman Beaton in Desmonds, alongside those from the new generation of comedy talents like BGT star Kojo and Stateside breakout Gina Yashere.

Craig and Danny, whose work in comedy stretches back more than 30 years to the start of Red Dwarf, also tell their own tales from their careers in showbiz.

This celebration of pioneering stars draws our focus from their work to the present day to offer an insight into the legacy of decades of comedy talent that has touched the new generation of Black comedians who are now shaping the future.

ITV is marking Black History Month with new shows and channel branding throughout October, celebrating the contribution of Black people to television, comedy, history and our wider culture in new programmes.

Craig & Danny: Funny, Black and On TV, tonight at 8pm on ITV

Pictured Top: Charlie Williams on The Golden Shot (ATV), Middle: Lenny Henry on Tiswas (ATV) Bottom: A scene from Rising Damp with front: Don Warrington as Phillip, Back: L-R: Richard Beckinsale as Alan and Leonard Rossiter as Rigsby (YTV).