BBC reveals celebrity panel for I Can See Your Voice

TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness will soon be taking the reins of the brand-new mystery music game show I Can See Your Voice and now, BBC One and producers Thames and Naked (part of Fremantle) can confirm joining Paddy on the series’ celebrity panel will be Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

“I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this,” Carr noted

The Beeb are taking a punt on the South Korean format and have ordered up eight sixty-minute episodes of the show in which a team of two players must prejudge the singing ability of a group of mystery singers. Can the contestants predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

Alison, Amanda and Jimmy will be helping the players along the way and will be joined each week by a different popstar.

“I Can See Your Voice is going to be great fun and I am thrilled to be taking part. I’m a good judge of character and reckon I’ll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize!” – Alison Hammond

As the singing sensations or musical pretenders navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they’ll be offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left.

The chosen one will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take home a cash prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

“With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqureaders will really have to up their game to fool me!” – Amanda Holden

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021. For details on how to apply head to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart