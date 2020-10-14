Telly Today: Channel 5 look at the unanswered questions over Jill Dando’s murder

Highlights for Wednesday, October 14th.

BAKES

In the sixth episode of this new eight-part series, Nadiya Hussain turns her attention to baking on a budget.

Baking spectacular treats can be pricey, and after a strained 2020 many of us are looking for ways to tighten the purse strings. Nadiya believes you can create something delicious without breaking the bank or compromising on flavour.

One of her golden rules is never throw anything away, so her potato rosti quiche uses leftover ingredients that many of us having knocking around in the fridge to create a scrumptious family meal on a shoestring.

Baking bread always offers value for money and Nadiya’s fluffy onion pretzels are the ultimate satisfying cheap snack. Next, Nadiya’s rhubarb and custard kisses turn a few store cupboard staples into beautiful little biscuits that are pretty enough for a special occasion. Finally, Nadiya’s signature chocolate fondant, rich, indulgent, and rustled up for a fraction of the price you would pay in a restaurant.

Nadiya Bakes, episode six, tonight at 8.30pm on BBC Two

AIRPORT

This year they were expecting more than 81 million passengers to fly in and out of the UK’s favourite gateway, with its 76,000 staff working as hard as ever to keep the airport running smoothly.

Voiced by Joanna Lumley, this series features Heathrow filmed before Coronavirus lockdown, where on the front line are the aviation police. Returning for another series are officers Terry and Dave. Armed with semi-automatics and stun guns, they search for a mouthy passenger in Terminal 2.

Tonight at Heathrow’s Terminal Four new airline on the block, Vietnam Airlines, are battling baggage woes in the lead up to the busy holiday period. Meanwhile, rookie engineer Mo comes up with an ingenious solution in a bid to ensure no one is ever stranded abroad without their luggage.

Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport, episode nine, tonight at 8pm on ITV, UTV and STV

DANDO

She was one of the big names in BBC News and the regular co-host of Crimewatch. In the week she died she’d just launched her own primetime series so when Jill Dando was murdered on her own doorstep it was not only a shock to the nation, the nation wanted the perpetrator found to give the popular presenter justice.

Unfortunately that justice is till to be served. Over twenty years on since Jill was mercilessly shot dead as she entered her Fulham home in April 1999 no one has been found guilty of her killing.

Two years after her death, Barry George was found guilty of her murder, but following a dramatic retrial in 2008, he was acquitted and released from prison.

Tonight Channel 5 look back at some of the unanswered questions surrounding the case.

Dando: Hunt for a Killer, tonight at 10pm on Channel 5

FARM

Jimmy Doherty and his team return for autumn, and with the changing seasons they’re flat out. The farm takes delivery of 6000 turkeys and gets ready for the births of two dozen piglets.

Autumn at the farm means the first piglets are due – but with sows having up to 10 babies at a time, it’s vital to look out for the smallest and most vulnerable. Dealing with lots of piglets is expected, but Jimmy and the team have noticed that the female tapir has been putting on weight.

A tapir pregnancy would be unexpected, not least since she’s supposed to be on contraception. And Steve McQueen, the escaping meerkat, is finally contained – or is he just trying another method to get out and explore?

Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm, episode one, tonight at 8pm on Channel 4